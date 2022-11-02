Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Raises Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 353.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,489 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,735 shares during the quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.3% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 926,781 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,035,000 after purchasing an additional 29,294 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 16,495,313 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $837,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,653 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.5% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 65,636 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 995,086 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $50,501,000 after purchasing an additional 37,207 shares during the period. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.90. 463,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,925,482. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $159.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.51. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.62%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Cowen decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

