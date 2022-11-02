Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Raises Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,494 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Burleson & Company LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 2,660.0% in the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in Starbucks by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.48. 130,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,541,891. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $117.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Fubon Bank upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.74.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

