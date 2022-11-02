Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Sells 143 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,001 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on URI. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of United Rentals from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $307.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of United Rentals to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $355.45.

United Rentals Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE URI traded down $2.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $318.91. 6,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,320. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.54 and a 12-month high of $414.99. The firm has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.85.

United Rentals announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total value of $102,637.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.