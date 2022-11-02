Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Sells 384,609 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lessened its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 879,749 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 384,609 shares during the period. NIKE makes up about 3.6% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd owned 0.06% of NIKE worth $89,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in NIKE by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,427,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,421 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,368,000 after buying an additional 1,409,913 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,424,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $191,656,000 after buying an additional 1,177,113 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,677,653 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $225,747,000 after buying an additional 788,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,222,897 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $568,233,000 after buying an additional 735,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on NIKE from $121.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on NIKE from $127.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

NIKE Trading Down 0.7 %

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NKE traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $93.15. The company had a trading volume of 144,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,722,454. The company has a market cap of $146.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.92.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

