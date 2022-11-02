Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Sells 961 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd trimmed its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 797,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive comprises approximately 2.6% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd owned about 0.10% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $63,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $2,007,118.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,243.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,802 shares of company stock worth $10,100,532. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.8 %

CL has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

Shares of NYSE CL traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.18. 54,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,556,043. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.84 and a 12-month high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.18. The firm has a market cap of $61.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.74%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

