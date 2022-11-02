Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Takes $978,000 Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 124.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $242.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,806. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $217.12 and a one year high of $268.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $232.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.21.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

