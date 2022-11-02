STP Self Reported Market Cap Hits $72.39 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. One STP token can currently be purchased for about $0.0414 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular exchanges. STP has a total market capitalization of $72.39 million and $3.17 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, STP has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,397.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00007639 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006041 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00019560 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00039684 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00042803 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00022565 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004845 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About STP

STP (STPT) is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,746,586,944 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official website is stp.network.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,648,670,278.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.04277259 USD and is down -0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $3,757,681.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

