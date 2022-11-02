STRATA Skin Sciences (SSKN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 17.34% and a negative return on equity of 23.39%. The business had revenue of $9.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 million. On average, analysts expect STRATA Skin Sciences to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get STRATA Skin Sciences alerts:

STRATA Skin Sciences Stock Up 13.3 %

SSKN opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average of $1.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in STRATA Skin Sciences stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SSKN Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 31,733 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of STRATA Skin Sciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. 32.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.