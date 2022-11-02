Stratis 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $29.28 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. During the last week, Stratis has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Stratis coin can now be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00002731 BTC on popular exchanges. Stratis has a market cap of $78.53 million and $29.28 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,518.11 or 0.07530754 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001911 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00035159 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00088604 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00065852 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000543 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001795 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00014349 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00024446 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000291 BTC.
Stratis Coin Profile
STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 142,632,927 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Stratis
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.