Streakk Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $553,887.00 (STKK)

Streakk (STKK) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. One Streakk token can now be bought for approximately $354.74 or 0.01735806 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Streakk has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. Streakk has a total market cap of $3.55 billion and approximately $553,887.00 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Streakk

Streakk’s genesis date was May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Streakk is www.streakk.io. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Streakk’s official message board is medium.com/@streakkofficial.

Streakk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 363.37179678 USD and is down -1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $633,060.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streakk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streakk using one of the exchanges listed above.

