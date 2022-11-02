Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Announces Dividend of $0.45

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.4514 per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This is an increase from Sun Hung Kai Properties’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Price Performance

Shares of Sun Hung Kai Properties stock opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $13.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.62 and its 200 day moving average is $11.82.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Company Profile

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial buildings, and hotels and serviced suites. The company's land bank comprises 57.1 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong; and 70.6 million square feet of gross floor area in Mainland China.

