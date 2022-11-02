Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Announces Dividend of $0.45

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.4514 per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This is an increase from Sun Hung Kai Properties’s previous dividend of $0.14.
Sun Hung Kai Properties Price Performance
Shares of Sun Hung Kai Properties stock opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $13.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.62 and its 200 day moving average is $11.82.
Sun Hung Kai Properties Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sun Hung Kai Properties (SUHJY)
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
Receive News & Ratings for Sun Hung Kai Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Hung Kai Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.