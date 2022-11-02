Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,796,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,525 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial comprises 1.0% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.48% of Sun Life Financial worth $128,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 71.2% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 231,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,627,000 after acquiring an additional 96,479 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 38.2% in the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 43,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 11,969 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $7,880,000. Finally, LGT Group Foundation increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 331,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,184,000 after acquiring an additional 9,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SLF shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.95.

Sun Life Financial stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $42.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,481. The firm has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.74. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a one year low of $37.96 and a one year high of $58.49.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 13.60%. Analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

