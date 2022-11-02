Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Northland Securities raised their price target on the stock from $137.00 to $165.00. The stock traded as high as $80.67 and last traded at $79.35, with a volume of 20141 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.86.

SMCI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Super Micro Computer to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna cut Super Micro Computer from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 53,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.32.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.39. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as security software.

