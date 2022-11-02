SVB Leerink Cuts Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Price Target to $25.00

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price suggests a potential upside of 42.86% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Myriad Genetics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Myriad Genetics Stock Performance

MYGN opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. Myriad Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $15.94 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.71 and its 200 day moving average is $21.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.91 and a beta of 1.71.

Institutional Trading of Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $179.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Myriad Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Myriad Genetics will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. 99.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Myriad Genetics

(Get Rating)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.