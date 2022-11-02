Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Given New $96.00 Price Target at Argus

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Argus from $92.00 to $96.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Argus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sysco from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens began coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sysco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.78.

Sysco Trading Down 2.8 %

SYY stock opened at $84.11 on Wednesday. Sysco has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $91.53. The firm has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.86 and its 200-day moving average is $82.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sysco will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sysco

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 62.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter worth approximately $442,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 24.7% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Sysco by 5.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 657,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,657,000 after buying an additional 36,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

