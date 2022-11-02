Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Given New $96.00 Price Target at Argus

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Argus from $92.00 to $96.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Argus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.14% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sysco from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens began coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sysco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.78.
Sysco Trading Down 2.8 %
SYY stock opened at $84.11 on Wednesday. Sysco has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $91.53. The firm has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.86 and its 200-day moving average is $82.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sysco
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 62.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter worth approximately $442,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 24.7% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Sysco by 5.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 657,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,657,000 after buying an additional 36,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.
Sysco Company Profile
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.
