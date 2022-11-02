Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.77-1.82 for the period. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.78-$1.83 EPS.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of SKT stock traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $17.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,121,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,064. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.66 and its 200-day moving average is $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 52-week low of $13.26 and a 52-week high of $22.51.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $105.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.45 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 8.55%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. This is a boost from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 225.65%.

SKT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

