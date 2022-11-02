Taseko Mines (TKO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.02 per share for the quarter.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$82.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$90.00 million.

TKO stock opened at C$1.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$463.93 million and a P/E ratio of 13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.19, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.41. Taseko Mines has a 52-week low of C$1.15 and a 52-week high of C$3.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.67.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TKO shares. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Taseko Mines from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Taseko Mines from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities cut their target price on Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.40 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.44.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

