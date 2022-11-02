Taseko Mines (TKO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.02 per share for the quarter.
Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$82.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$90.00 million.
Taseko Mines Price Performance
TKO stock opened at C$1.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$463.93 million and a P/E ratio of 13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.19, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.41. Taseko Mines has a 52-week low of C$1.15 and a 52-week high of C$3.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.67.
About Taseko Mines
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
