Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (LON:TMIP) to Issue Dividend of $0.02

Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (LON:TMIP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Taylor Maritime Investments Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of LON TMIP opened at GBX 98 ($1.18) on Wednesday. Taylor Maritime Investments has a 12-month low of GBX 88 ($1.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 126.32 ($1.53). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 112.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 114.28.
Taylor Maritime Investments Company Profile
