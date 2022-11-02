TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.50-$1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.75 billion-$3.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.90 billion.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

TEL traded down $7.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.89. The stock had a trading volume of 48,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,965. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.41 and a 200-day moving average of $122.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.50. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $104.76 and a one year high of $166.44. The stock has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $395,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,247,662.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $395,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,247,662.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 4,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $524,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,082.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,809,216. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEL. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 63.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 16.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,617,824,000 after acquiring an additional 308,580 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TE Connectivity

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.