Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Lowered to C$52.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$60.00 to C$52.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.87% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a C$51.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from C$58.00 to C$56.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$52.50.

Shares of TSE:TECK.B traded up C$0.34 on Wednesday, hitting C$43.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 927,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,628. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.82. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of C$32.05 and a 12 month high of C$57.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$44.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$44.82.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

