Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at B. Riley

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at B. Riley from $10.50 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.93% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Telos from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Telos from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telos presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.29.

Get Telos alerts:

Telos Stock Performance

Shares of TLS stock opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $711.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average is $8.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Telos has a 52-week low of $6.54 and a 52-week high of $26.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Telos ( NASDAQ:TLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.14. Telos had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $55.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telos will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Telos by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,523,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,101,000 after buying an additional 170,285 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Telos in the 1st quarter valued at $27,666,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Telos by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,541,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,537,000 after purchasing an additional 271,347 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Telos by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,288,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,343,000 after purchasing an additional 566,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telos by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,771,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,314,000 after purchasing an additional 40,482 shares in the last quarter. 59.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Telos

(Get Rating)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.