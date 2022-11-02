Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.32-$0.33 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $678.60 million-$680.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $676.22 million. Tenable also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.06-$0.07 EPS.
Tenable Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TENB traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.30. The stock had a trading volume of 814,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.86. Tenable has a 12-month low of $28.80 and a 12-month high of $63.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.76 and a beta of 1.32.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently commented on TENB. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Tenable from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Tenable from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded Tenable from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Tenable from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Tenable from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenable currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.60.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Tenable by 81.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Tenable during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tenable during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Tenable during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.
About Tenable
Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.
