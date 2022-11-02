Terra Classic (LUNC) Market Cap Tops $1.46 Billion

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. Over the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. Terra Classic has a total market capitalization of $1.46 billion and approximately $316.44 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra Classic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00011375 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00019209 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000305 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006834 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002500 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000639 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00008250 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000050 BTC.
About Terra Classic
Terra Classic (CRYPTO:LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,881,387,442,667 coins and its circulating supply is 6,590,540,703,117 coins. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Terra Classic
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Terra Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.