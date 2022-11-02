TerraClassicUSD Price Hits $0.0350 on Top Exchanges (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0350 or 0.00000174 BTC on exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $343.56 million and $27.72 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00088049 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00065275 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000534 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001760 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00014284 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00024510 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000290 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001364 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00006846 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000297 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Profile
TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 10,254,324,366 coins and its circulating supply is 9,808,081,086 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
