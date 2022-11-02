Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2,375.00

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2,375.00 and last traded at $2,361.79, with a volume of 551 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2,342.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land Stock Down 0.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,924.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,692.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.46 and a beta of 1.93.

Institutional Trading of Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $15.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $176.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 55.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter worth $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Pacific Land

(Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.