Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock to $121.00. The stock traded as high as $101.27 and last traded at $100.70, with a volume of 19801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.98.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TXRH. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 3,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $300,453.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,909,538.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $149,712.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,212 shares in the company, valued at $7,765,976.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 3,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $300,453.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,909,538.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,922 shares of company stock valued at $1,566,275 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter worth about $125,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter valued at $236,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 9.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,395 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 63,509 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.22 and its 200-day moving average is $84.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.93.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 47.92%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

