The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NTB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on November 28th

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the bank on Monday, November 28th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a dividend payout ratio of 35.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son to earn $4.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.

Shares of NYSE:NTB opened at $34.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.58 and its 200-day moving average is $32.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 52 week low of $28.67 and a 52 week high of $41.69.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTB. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 34.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the second quarter valued at $61,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 26.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the first quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the first quarter valued at $309,000.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

