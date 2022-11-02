The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 689,833 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia accounts for approximately 4.2% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $40,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BNS. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2,750.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 178.0% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 45.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on BNS shares. Desjardins downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

BNS traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.51. The company had a trading volume of 40,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,698,843. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $57.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.98. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $45.26 and a 12 month high of $74.86.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 15.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.7897 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.29%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

