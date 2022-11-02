The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($9.03) Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boeing in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran forecasts that the aircraft producer will post earnings of ($9.03) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Boeing’s current full-year earnings is ($4.93) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Boeing’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.52 EPS.
Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($6.25). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Boeing Stock Performance
BA stock opened at $143.38 on Wednesday. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $233.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.83. The company has a market capitalization of $85.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.42.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boeing
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Tevis Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Boeing
The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Boeing (BA)
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.