The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($9.03) Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boeing in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran forecasts that the aircraft producer will post earnings of ($9.03) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Boeing’s current full-year earnings is ($4.93) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Boeing’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($6.25). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Boeing Stock Performance

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.82.

BA stock opened at $143.38 on Wednesday. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $233.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.83. The company has a market capitalization of $85.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boeing

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Tevis Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

