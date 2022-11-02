The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Bought by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $785,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 11,325 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CG. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. JMP Securities cut their price target on The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI lowered The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.97.

Insider Transactions at The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 9,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $200,981.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,960,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,944,677.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 520,480 shares of company stock worth $25,030,013 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CG traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.23. 60,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,823,486. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $60.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.68.

About The Carlyle Group

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

