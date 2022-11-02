The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,316 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $8,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 540.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 171,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,832,000 after purchasing an additional 22,821 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 81,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EL. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $324.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $298.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.78.

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $1,828,758.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,716,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $1,299,132.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at $8,498,672.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $1,828,758.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,485 shares in the company, valued at $6,716,235.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EL opened at $206.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $193.48 and a one year high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $230.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.74.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.81%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

