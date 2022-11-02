The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Stake Lifted by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 146.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 113,914 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $12,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HIG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 49.7% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 32.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 32.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 11.5% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of HIG stock opened at $73.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.17 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.08. The firm has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.87.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $166,372.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,475.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $10,745,263.46. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,234,767.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $166,372.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,475.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 170,109 shares of company stock worth $12,331,077. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Articles

