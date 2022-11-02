The Progressive Co. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $3.90 Per Share (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) – Zacks Research issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Progressive in a report issued on Wednesday, October 26th. Zacks Research analyst T. De forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $3.90 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Progressive’s current full-year earnings is $4.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Progressive’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.76 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.71 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PGR. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet downgraded Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.54.

Progressive Stock Up 0.5 %

Progressive stock opened at $129.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Progressive has a 1-year low of $89.66 and a 1-year high of $129.91. The company has a market cap of $75.47 billion, a PE ratio of 91.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 530.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,158,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,297,456,000 after acquiring an additional 9,388,746 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,242,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,789,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980,478 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Progressive by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,084,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $823,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,902 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Progressive by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,453,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,523,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Progressive by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,136,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $468,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,458,400.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $2,398,182.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,001.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $5,842,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,458,400.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,688 shares of company stock valued at $9,889,739. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

