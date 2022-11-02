The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Simply Good Foods in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.39. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Simply Good Foods’ current full-year earnings is $1.56 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Simply Good Foods’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.89.

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL opened at $37.67 on Monday. Simply Good Foods has a 12-month low of $29.21 and a 12-month high of $45.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.64.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $274.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 4.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 0.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 41,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 7.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 10.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 54.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

