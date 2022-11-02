Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.83

Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.83 and traded as low as C$2.65. Theratechnologies shares last traded at C$2.68, with a volume of 15,909 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Theratechnologies from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Get Theratechnologies alerts:

Theratechnologies Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$244.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.94.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies ( TSE:TH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$26.83 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Theratechnologies Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.