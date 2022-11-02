Thermon Group (THR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Thermon Group to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Thermon Group has set its FY 2023 guidance at $1.07-$1.19 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $95.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.42 million. Thermon Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 8.98%. On average, analysts expect Thermon Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Thermon Group stock opened at $18.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.82 million, a PE ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Thermon Group has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $20.35.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thermon Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Thermon Group by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 289,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after buying an additional 106,164 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermon Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Thermon Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 670,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,419,000 after buying an additional 9,249 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Thermon Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, tubing bundles, and system accessories, as well as strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and gas heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

