TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) by 93.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Inotiv were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOTV. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Inotiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inotiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Inotiv by 31.2% during the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 17,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the first quarter worth approximately $188,000. 52.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO John Gregory Beattie acquired 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.34 per share, with a total value of $198,826.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 51,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,843.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NOTV has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Inotiv in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Inotiv from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

NASDAQ NOTV opened at $20.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Inotiv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $60.66.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $172.67 million for the quarter. Inotiv had a negative return on equity of 4.23% and a negative net margin of 19.54%. Equities analysts forecast that Inotiv, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inotiv, Inc provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

