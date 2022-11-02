TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $12.06 Million Stock Holdings in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 425,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.49% of Columbus McKinnon worth $12,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMCO. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,109,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,047,000 after purchasing an additional 210,089 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,543,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,964,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 385,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,331,000 after purchasing an additional 52,465 shares during the period. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 229,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,520,000 after purchasing an additional 43,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

CMCO stock opened at $29.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.11 and a 200-day moving average of $30.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 12 month low of $23.54 and a 12 month high of $54.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.56 million, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 18.30%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMCO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected and custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components and kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and jib cranes, and fall protection systems, as well as material handling solutions; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

