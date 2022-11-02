TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $14.02 Million Stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,419,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,600 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. were worth $14,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 9,914 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 62,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 6,729 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 15,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYTE opened at $11.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.88. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $31.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. ( NYSE:MYTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $186.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.39 million. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 10.61%. On average, analysts predict that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.29.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

