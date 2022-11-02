TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paragon 28 were worth $5,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Paragon 28 during the first quarter valued at $139,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Paragon 28 during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Paragon 28 during the first quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, PFG Advisors purchased a new position in Paragon 28 during the second quarter valued at $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Mvm Partners Llp sold 27,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $547,266.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,786,746 shares in the company, valued at $274,494,112.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Paragon 28 news, major shareholder Lee Rosenthal sold 29,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $583,358.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 663,723 shares in the company, valued at $13,015,608.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mvm Partners Llp sold 27,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $547,266.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,786,746 shares in the company, valued at $274,494,112.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 568,319 shares of company stock worth $11,133,091. Corporate insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FNA opened at $17.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.73. Paragon 28, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $25.41.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.84 million. Paragon 28 had a negative return on equity of 20.84% and a negative net margin of 18.54%. Equities analysts predict that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FNA shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.43.

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

