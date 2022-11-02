TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 10,600 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Cognex worth $7,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Cognex by 50.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cognex during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Cognex by 121.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 716 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cognex by 45.5% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CGNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Cognex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Cognex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Cognex to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.42.

CGNX stock opened at $45.46 on Wednesday. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $92.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 1.59.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Cognex had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $274.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

