Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.63

Shares of Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.63 and last traded at $1.63, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average of $1.71.
About Tingyi (Cayman Islands)
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. It offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, milk tea, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.
