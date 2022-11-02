Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Raises Dividend to $0.60 Per Share

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This is an increase from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

Tompkins Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 35 consecutive years. Tompkins Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 37.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Tompkins Financial to earn $6.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.3%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TMP opened at $83.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Tompkins Financial has a one year low of $68.50 and a one year high of $86.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.61.

In other news, CFO Francis M. Fetsko sold 805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $62,709.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,947,811.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 192.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

