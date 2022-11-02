Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1,488.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 598,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $115,930,000 after acquiring an additional 560,394 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 18.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,069,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $482,889,000 after acquiring an additional 322,567 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at $70,604,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 257.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 394,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,810,000 after acquiring an additional 284,339 shares during the period. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at $59,727,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $220.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.33. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $166.49 and a 52 week high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 54.35% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 39.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $252.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $253.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $1,242,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,957.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Edna Morris sold 3,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total transaction of $774,784.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,713 shares in the company, valued at $589,453.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $1,242,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,957.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,078 shares of company stock valued at $4,329,785 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.