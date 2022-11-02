Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Under Armour (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 35,405 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 679% compared to the typical volume of 4,547 call options.

UAA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Williams Trading upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Under Armour from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Under Armour to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.27.

Shares of Under Armour stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.38. 79,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,719,117. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average of $9.52. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $27.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UAA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,911,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,918,000 after buying an additional 1,017,211 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Under Armour by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,310,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,499,000 after acquiring an additional 133,655 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,370,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,465,000 after buying an additional 200,607 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 7,462,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,004,000 after buying an additional 3,668,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,587,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,877,000 after buying an additional 3,209,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.83% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

