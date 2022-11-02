Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Shares Bought by X Square Capital LLC

X Square Capital LLC raised its stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 154.0% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 21,709,937 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $99,214,000 after buying an additional 13,161,589 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 5,526.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,872,028 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $35,975,000 after buying an additional 7,732,128 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,940,965 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $40,861,000 after buying an additional 4,838,046 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 1,631.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,880,625 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $13,166,000 after buying an additional 2,714,246 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,889,662 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $159,446,000 after buying an additional 2,413,968 shares during the period. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on RIG shares. BTIG Research upgraded Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Transocean from $4.20 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays upgraded Transocean from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Transocean from $4.20 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.16.

RIG stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.63. The company had a trading volume of 113,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,435,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.50. Transocean Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $5.56.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.97 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 25.07%. Transocean’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

