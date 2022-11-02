Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.24 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 25.07%. Transocean’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

Transocean Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:RIG traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.61. The stock had a trading volume of 30,140,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,735,641. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.50. Transocean has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $5.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Transocean from $4.20 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Pareto Securities raised Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays raised Transocean from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Capital One Financial upgraded Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transocean

About Transocean

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Transocean by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,705,682 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $240,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,666 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 15.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,750,703 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $67,413,000 after buying an additional 1,972,278 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 4.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,924,313 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $59,071,000 after buying an additional 535,577 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 117.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,940,965 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $40,861,000 after buying an additional 4,838,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 5,526.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,872,028 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $35,975,000 after buying an additional 7,732,128 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

