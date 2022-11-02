Trellis Advisors LLC Acquires 364 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Trellis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,831 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 365,449 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,583,000 after acquiring an additional 7,206 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 155.0% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 53,791 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 32,699 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 28.1% during the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 22,320 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 594,062 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,331,000 after purchasing an additional 20,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.0% during the second quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 45,995 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.21. The stock had a trading volume of 479,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,846,236. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.07 and its 200 day moving average is $44.89. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $599,432.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,762,970.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $599,432.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,374 shares in the company, valued at $29,762,970.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.68.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.