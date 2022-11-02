Trellis Advisors LLC Grows Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 213.3% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 298,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,564,000 after acquiring an additional 203,244 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the second quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.9% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 18,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 494.9% in the second quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 8,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 6,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 28.5% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 262,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,476,000 after acquiring an additional 58,274 shares in the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XOM traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.57. 872,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,261,568. The stock has a market cap of $460.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $112.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 28.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. HSBC reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

