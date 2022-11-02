Trellis Advisors LLC Has $555,000 Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Trellis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 2,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Nova R Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 12,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $257.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

Amgen Trading Down 0.3 %

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMGN traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $271.13. The stock had a trading volume of 99,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,645,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $274.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $241.90 and its 200 day moving average is $244.35. The firm has a market cap of $145.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.57.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.38 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

